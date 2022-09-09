76 start-ups to get govt financial support for work on water management

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand drafts plan to supply drinking water to people of 18 towns
Cabinet approves extension of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2023
Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Teams, venue, schedule and all you need to know
Jal Jeevan Mission giving new impetus to country's development: PM Modi
What is a payment gateway?
-
Seventy-six start-ups have been onboarded under the 'India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Start-Up Challenge' and they will be provided financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh each to work in the fields of water supply, used water management and water body rejuvenation, a statement said on Friday.
The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry (HUA), in the statement, said the startups have been shortlisted by it through a challenge process launched in March 2022 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation Mission (2.0).
It said a 'Startup Gateway' has also been launched wherein the start-ups can apply and be shortlisted by the ministry for financial support.
"The shortlisted start-ups will be provided financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh each to work in the fields of water supply, used water management, water body rejuvenation and ground water management etc," the statement quoted HUA minister Hardeep Singh Puri as saying at an event.
The ministry also launched a toolkit for 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 485 cities, it said.
Pey Jal Survekshan, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, will assess cities with respect to the quality of water and its delivery to citizens, along with sewerage, septage management, grievance redressal, water body conservation and ground water management, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 17:27 IST