76 start-ups to get govt financial support for work on water management

Seventy-six start-ups have been onboarded under the 'India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Start-Up Challenge' and they will be provided financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh each to work in the fields of water supply, used and water body rejuvenation, a statement said on Friday.

The Union (HUA), in the statement, said the startups have been shortlisted by it through a challenge process launched in March 2022 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation Mission (2.0).

It said a 'Startup Gateway' has also been launched wherein the start-ups can apply and be shortlisted by the ministry for financial support.

"The shortlisted start-ups will be provided financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh each to work in the fields of water supply, used water management, water body rejuvenation and ground etc," the statement quoted HUA minister Hardeep Singh Puri as saying at an event.

The ministry also launched a toolkit for 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 485 cities, it said.

Pey Jal Survekshan, under the Jal Jeevan Mission, will assess cities with respect to the quality of water and its delivery to citizens, along with sewerage, septage management, grievance redressal, water body conservation and ground water management, among others.

