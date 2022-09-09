CUET-UG results to be announced by September 15, says UGC Chairman

-
ALSO READ
CUET UG admit card 2022 phase 5 released; here's how to download
CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4 exam starts from tomorrow: Check details here
CUET's debut edition kicked off today: Here's what happened on day 1
What is Common University Entrance Test (CUET)?
CUET UG 2022: NTA issues city intimation slip; admit card on July 12
-
The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. Sixty per cent attendance was recorded in the exam.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said.
"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on the CUET-UG score," he added.
According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20.
However, the exam was further deferred and split into six phases to accommodate students whose exam was rescheduled due to several glitches that marred the test.
From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students faced several issues.
The UGC chief had earlier said that the exam was cancelled at several centres following reports of "sabotage".
With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 16:17 IST