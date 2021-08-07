8,832 rescued, 29,280 shifted from flood-hit areas in MP: Chouhan

-
ALSO READ
Tigress found dead in Panna reserve in MP; 4th death in 10 days
DRDO to assist Madhya Pradesh in construction of 1000-bed Covid-19 hospital
Covid-19: Night curfew likely in Bhopal, Indore, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
No instability in the BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh, says Narendra Singh Tomar
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that 8,832 people have been rescued from the flood-affected parts of the state, while 29,280 others have been shifted to safer places from these areas so far.
He made the statement while addressing 'Anna Utsav' programme in the morning.
State officials have earlier said that Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north Madhya Pradesh have been hit hard by rains over the last few days and at least 12 persons have died so far.
In a series of tweets earlier, the chief minister said that about 40 people were rescued from three flood-hit districts of the state on Saturday morning.
I took a stock of the flood situation and the ongoing rescue operation this morning in Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha districts. Rescue operation of IAF resumed this morning. The teams of SDRF and NDRF are also working since night to rescue the people trapped in villages, Chouhan tweeted.
He said that during the rescue operations carried out using helicopters, 15 persons each were rescued from Barri and Sirsora villages of flood hit Ashok Nagar district on Saturday morning.
Six more persons were rescued from Vasunia Ghat village from the same district and shifted to a safer place.
From Vidisha district, the teams rescued six persons, who were trapped on a tree at Riniya village of Vidisha district, he said.
Chouhan said that the people trapped in Sondha village in Guna district are safe and the NDRF team has reached the village.
A helicopter is also reaching from Gwalior to Sondha village of Guna district for the rescue work, the chief minister said on Twitter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU