8 Britain returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

: Eight people who
recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis.
Health Minister K K Shailaja said on Saturday that samples of eight returnees were found positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent to NIV for further tests.
Following this development, it has been decided to subject the returnees to more tests, she added.
Surveillance at the four international airports in the state have been further strengthened.
After the recently held local body polls, it was feared that there would be a massive surge in cases.
However, that did not occur.
The death rate did not go up in the state as the government had taken precautionary steps in this regard, she said.
