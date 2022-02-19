80% of Indian adults fully vaccinated against covid, says Mansukh Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
10 mn adolescents fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Mansukh Mandaviya
No reason to remain closed if 80% adults fully vaccinated: Aus PM Morrison
Deaths in people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 rare, UK data shows
Chhattisgarh logs 4,914 Covid cases; 70% of adults fully vaccinated
Har Ghar Dastak: Ensure all adults get 1st Covid dose, Mandaviya to states
-
Eighty per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175 crore, according to official data.
India has crossed the historic milestone of administering both doses of coronavirus vaccine to 80 per cent of its adult population, Mandaviya said in a tweet.
"With the mantra of 'sabka prayas' under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100 per cent immunisation," he said.
According to official data, around 96.5 per cent of the country's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the data stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU