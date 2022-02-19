80% of Indian adults fully vaccinated against covid, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Eighty per cent of India's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 175 crore, according to official data.

India has crossed the historic milestone of administering both doses of vaccine to 80 per cent of its adult population, Mandaviya said in a tweet.

"With the mantra of 'sabka prayas' under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100 per cent immunisation," he said.

According to official data, around 96.5 per cent of the country's adult population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the data stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)