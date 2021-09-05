80% of Mumbai's adult population received at least 1 Covid-19 shot: BMC

A total of 1.3 lakh COVID-19 vaccines doses were administered in the Mumbai district on Saturday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.
According to BMC Commissioner, at least 80 per cent of eligible citizens of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
"Mumbai administered 1.3 lakh vaccines today. The good news is that 80 per cent of eligible citizens of MCGM have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. We are number one in percentage terms amongst major cities of India," said BMC Commissioner.
Chahal added that around 30 per cent of eligible citizens in Mumbai has received both doses of the vaccine.
"I salute private hospitals of Mumbai for their great help and participation in vaccination drive. Proper vaccination along with the habit of wearing masks can save us from the probable third wave of the pandemic," he added.
According to CoWin website, a total of 1,02,41,073 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Mumbai so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
