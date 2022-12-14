Solo, professional content creators providing new biz opportunities

Solo and professional content creators are making 350 GB of content per month, providing new business opportunities for Western Digital in India, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

While unveiling Sandisk Professional Pro-Grade storage solution, Western Digital Senior Director-Marketing for India Middle East and TIA, Jaganathan Chelliah said the company sees a huge growth opportunity in internal storage drive business as people in India continue to upgrade the capacity of their personal computers.

"Solo and professional content creators in India are creating content of around 350 GB per month which is providing us new business opportunities. As per our study with CyberMedia Research, on an average a new-age content creator creates 350 GB (gigabyte) of content in a month, while a typical Bollywood movie production house requires about 200-300 TB (terabyte) of storage," Chelliah said.

He said that this is the first time the company has come up with storage solutions for solo and professional content creators.

According to CyberMedia Research, Western Digital's SanDisk led consumer storage market with 63 per cent market share in India in the first half of 2022.

With 5G being rolled out in India, the company is seeing the automotive segment and connected home as emerging business growth opportunities, he added.

