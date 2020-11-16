9 new Covid-19 cases push Andaman and Nicobar Islands tally to 4,536

A health worker collects a nasal sample from a child for COVID-19 test during the total lockdown imposed by the state government due to surge in Covid-19 cases, in Patna on Monday. Photo: ANI

Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the union territory's caseload to 4,536, a health department official said on Monday.

Of the nine new cases, five were detected during contact tracing, while four have travel history, the official said.

Fifteen more people recovered from the disease taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the union territory of 4,330.

The archipelago now has 145 active COVID-19 cases, while 61 people have died of the infection so far, he said.

