AAP govt resorts to hunger strike in Srinagar amid anti-encroachment drive

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is on hunger strike here to demand a formal order from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to spare poor residents and shopkeepers from anti-encroachment drive

Topics
AAP government | AAP | Srinagar

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is on hunger strike here to demand a formal order from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to spare poor residents and shopkeepers from the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

"Our vice-president Nazir Ahmad Ittoo started the hunger strike last night but due to security reasons, we were not allowed to sit at the Press Colony. We had to shift to our office," AAP youth leader Mudasir Hassan said.

"The hunger strike will continue till a formal order is issued by the administration," he added.

Hassan said the administration was making statements day in and day out that poor people will not be affected by the demolition drive.

"We are asking the administration to issue a formal order to this effect," he said, adding that the party was not against an anti-encroachment drive against rich and influential land grabbers.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 13:23 IST

