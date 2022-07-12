AAP govt's Manish Sisodia inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Club

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru on Shaheed Diwas
Punjab will take oath to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh, Babasaheb: Mann
Akhilesh congratulates Punjab CM-designate ahead of swearing-in ceremony
Sisodia visits Kamla Nagar market, promises world-class public amenities
Centre is playing with future of 600K students of Delhi: Manish Sisodia
-
In a bid to promote sports in the national capital, the Kejriwal government on Monday kicked off a football cup dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
Ninty-Eight matches will be played between 20 teams over two months during the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup.
The winning team will be awarded prize money worth Rs 5 lakhs. Whereas Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the first and second runner-ups respectively.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the tournament which is being organised by the Directorate of Education and Sports, at Thyagaraj Stadium here, according to a Delhi government statement.
This is for the first time in Delhi that top football clubs of the capital have come together because of this initiative. This will give a major boost to football culture in the capital and will attract more players to pursue this sport, he said.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the Kejriwal government is working round the clock to provide all the world-class sports facilities and support to players who aim to achieve higher.
Keeping sports a priority, the AAP government has enhanced its infrastructure facilities at various stadiums of Delhi namely, Chhatrasal Stadium, Thyagraj Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Sports Complex, Poothkalan Sports Complex, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana and many more, the statement said.
Besides this, three International standard artificial football grounds at Kair, Mundela and Anandvas have also been developed to instil the passion for football among athletes all around Delhi, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU