AAP MPs, MLAs to donate one month's salary for Kerala relief work: Kejriwal

All AAP MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, where 194 people have died.

Delhi Chief Minister and (AAP) convenor yesterday announced Rs 100 million relief for the state from the government.

In a tweet, Kejriwal today said, "All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers (are) donating one month salary for Kerala."



Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state. The Delhi chief minister also spoke to his Kerala counterpart

"Spoke to Kerala CM. Del govt is making a contribution of Rs 100 million. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted yesterday.

This is the deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century, which has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Further, a body blow has been dealt with the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit.

Over 314,000 people have been moved to relief camps.