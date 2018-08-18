JUST IN
Kerala floods: Aviation Minister Prabhu asks airlines to charge reasonably
AAP MPs, MLAs to donate one month's salary for Kerala relief work: Kejriwal

Over 314,000 people have been moved to relief camps

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI

All AAP MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, where 194 people have died.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced Rs 100 million relief for the state from the government.

In a tweet, Kejriwal today said, "All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers (are) donating one month salary for Kerala."

Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state. The Delhi chief minister also spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan.

"Spoke to Kerala CM. Del govt is making a contribution of Rs 100 million. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers and sisters in Kerala (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted yesterday.

This is the deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century, which has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Further, a body blow has been dealt with the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit.

First Published: Sat, August 18 2018. 16:50 IST

