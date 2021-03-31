Above normal day temperatures likely over north India from Apr to June: IMD

-
Day temperatures are likely to be above normal over north and east India from April to June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its summer forecast.
The IMD said below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of south India, parts of east India, northeast and extreme north India.
"During the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and few subdivisions of east central India.
"However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India and few subdivisions of east, northeast and extreme north India," the IMD said.
Several parts of the country saw temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in March.
