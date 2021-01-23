Active coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu drop below 5,000; 586 cases added

JUST IN
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu saw its active Covid-19 infection count dropping below 5,000, with 586 new cases pushing the caseload to 834,171, while two fatalities took the toll to 12,309

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw its active COVID-19 infection count dropping below 5,000, with 586 new cases pushing the caseload to 8,34,171, while two fatalities took the toll to 12,309, the health department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 673 people walking out of health care facilities after getting discharged, totalling to 8,16,878, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 4,984.

A total of 63,073 samples were tested on Saturday, totalling to 1,55,77,766 specimens examined so far

The State capital logged the majority of cases by adding 153 new infections, while the rest was spread across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,30,026 infections of more than 8.34 lakh infections reported. It also accounted for the majority of fatalities due to COVID-19 with 4,085 deaths.

As many as 19 districts added new cases in single digits, while 35 districts reported zero fatalities.

First Published: Sat, January 23 2021. 22:32 IST

