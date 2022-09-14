Whole world is looking at India for knowledge, says RSS chief Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said people of the country need to understand their "swa" (self) because the whole world is looking at for knowledge.

He was speaking at a seminar on the subject "Swadhinta Se Swatantrata Ki Aur", organised by the RSS' sister outfit Bharatiya Vichar Manch here.

"Other countries look toward ancient Indian philosophy for guidance. Our ancient scriptures and books are eternal. Even today, the whole world looks toward for knowledge. In such a situation, we all need to understand our 'swa' (self)," Bhagwat is quoted as saying in a release.

Even top judges have appealed to make necessary changes in the judicial process "on that basis", he said.

"It's the religion which teaches us the lessons of love, compassion, truth and penance. We never divided knowledge as indigenous or foreign. We always believed in adopting good thoughts coming from all directions. Countries which forget their history are destined to be wiped out soon," said Bhagwat.

The seminar was open only to select guests.

Bhagwat said though became independent in 1947, the people were "late" in understanding their "swa" (self).

He said B R Ambedkar had rightly said that social, economical and political independence is equally important.

"Wars always create misery. The Mahabharat is one of its examples. Gandhiji had rightly said that there are enough resources for everyone in the world but we suffer because of greed," the Sangh chief said.

He was also quoted as saying that "codes can be changed, not principles".

"We need to study books written by learned persons like Swami Vivekananda and Gandhiji, and then try to promote religion (Dharma Vruddhi). In government too, we are witnessing such change. New thoughts are finding a place in the system today," said Bhagwat.

On the occasion, he launched a mobile application and some books of the Bharatiya Vichar Manch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)