Actress, politician Khushbu Sundar gets UAE's prestigious Golden Visa

The United Arab Emirates has granted well known actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar its prestigious .

Taking to social media, Khushbu said: "And here I come with my Golden gift from the UAE government. Sorry for picking it up after a long time. Humbled and thank you."

"And a big thanks to ECH and Iqbal Macroni for initiating and making this happen. Thanks to everyone at ECH, Dubai #GoldenGirl"

Khushbu is not the only one to have been granted the . Prior to her, several actors including Kamal Haasan, Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have received it.

The UAE is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years. The visa is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

