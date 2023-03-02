Adequate measures being taken for safety: Mamata on adenovirus scare

Chief Minister on Thursday stated that only two adenovirus deaths have been recorded in the state, and assured people that there was nothing to be scared of, as ample measures are being taken by her administration to keep them safe.

She also said that infants who died of late were mostly underweight and had several comorbidities.

"Of the 12 (recent) cases, two resulted from adenovirus infections. The rest were due to comorbidities. Some had pulmonary hemorrhages, some suffered from weight loss. There is nothing to be afraid of We have readied 5,000 beds and 600 doctors have been tasked with the responsibility of dealing with such cases," Banerjee told reporters.

The CM also noted that people are scared, after having endured the impact of COVID-19.

"Any child's death is sad. Common cold and flu cases are registered every year during this time of seasonal transition. There is nothing to panic about. Such deaths are happening in every state, not just in Bengal," she added.

The TMC boss, who is also the state's health minister, advised parents to keep their children at home, unless absolutely necessary.

Blaming the media for going overboard with news about the infection, she said, "Media houses also have certain responsibilities. We are not asking them to stop writing about such cases, but report only that what is true," she said.

Slamming authorities of district hospitals for referring cases of flu and infections to medical facilities in Kolkata, Banerjee said that the practice should be "stopped" as the rural hospitals have similar infrastructure as the ones in the city to treat sick children.

She also stated that the time taken for a child to travel to the city further deteriorates his or her health.

"It takes five to six hours for one child to reach Kolkata from Malda, and it is during this travel the child may collapse and die. We have made provisions for telemedicine services. Hospitals (in districts) must stop referring patients to Kolkata," she said, adding that a 24X7 toll free helpline number 1800-313-444-222 has been made operational.

