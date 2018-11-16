Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen in Fortune Business Person of the Year list

Indian-American Narayen, the of Adobe, has been named by Fortune in its 2018 Person of the Year list, which ranks 20 executives "delivering on the bottom line and beyond".

Narayen, 56, ranks 12th on the list, which has been topped by of company and includes of graphics chipmaker Nvidia, Jensen Huang, French conglomerate CEO Franois-Henri Pinault, CEO and CEO

On Narayen, Fortune said "the maker of like Photoshop doesn't quite grab headlines like some of its Silicon Valley neighbours. But Adobe is playing the long game and so is Narayen."



In November, at the helm, a tenure that is increasingly rare in corporate America, Fortune said.

"Narayen's move to turn into gave the company a subscription that keeps on giving. And his recent rash of marketing-tech acquisition signals he is not afraid to compete with and A quiet giant? Not anymore."



In choosing Fortune's Business person of the Year, the publication weighs 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue, stock performance and total shareholder returns.