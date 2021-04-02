We condemn any use of violence: MEA on situation in Myanmar

-
ALSO READ
Thousands of Myanmar protestors flood the streets despite army crackdown
Defence chiefs from 12 nations slam Myanmar violence against protestors
More than 300 people killed in Myanmar since February 1 military coup
Myanmar junta frees hundreds held for protesting against military coup
Myanmar protesters join 'silent strike' in solidarity with lives lost
-
As Myanmar's military continued crackdown on civilians protesting against the February 1 coup, India on Friday condemned any use of violence and said it stood for the restoration of democracy in the country.
At a media briefing, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said India has urged for the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts to resolve the current situation, including through the efforts of 10-nation ASEAN.
"Let me be very clear. We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar," he said.
To a question on whether India will allow people from Myanmar to cross over to the Indian side along the Indo-Myanmar border, Bagchi said it is being dealt with as per law as well as on humanitarian considerations.
"As far as border crossings are concerned, we are dealing with it as per our laws and humanitarian considerations," Bagchi said.
Myanmar has been rocked by massive protests since the military seized power in the coup on February 1.
According to reports, hundreds of people, including children, were killed in the crackdown by Myanmarese authorities. Leader of National League for Democracy (NLD) Aung San Suu Kyi is among the key people detained by the military following the coup.
"We have urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN," Bagchi said.
"We remain engaged on this issue with our international interlocutors and at the UN Security Council in an effort to play a balanced and constructive role," he said.
As the situation deteriorated in Myanmar, thousands of people fled to Thailand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU