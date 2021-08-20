Gujarat: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Parvati temple in Somnath

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to unveil multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath today
PM to virtually inaugurate projects of Somnath temple in Gujarat on Aug 20
Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath in Gujarat early morning
India and Vietnam review relations as Modi wishes Vietnam's new PM
Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for devotees at the end of 2023
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country needs to strengthen religious tourism as this would provide new employment opportunities and ensure that the future generations will remain connected with India's traditions and heritage.
Speaking at the inaugural event of various projects in Somnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am fortunate that as the Chairman of the Somnath Temple Trust, I got the opportunity to serve this holy place. Today, we all are witnessing the rejuvenation of this holy pilgrimage."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath Temple through video conferencing.
"We need to find new opportunities in religious tourism. The local economy has a deep connection with pilgrimage. With the rejuvenation of this holy pilgrimage, new job opportunities will be created and the divinity of the place will also increase."
"The Somnath Exhibition Gallery has also been inaugurated. This will ensure the future generations will remain connected with our traditions and heritage," PM Modi said.
Taking about the history of the temple, he said: "Somnath temple has been broken several times over centuries and attempts have been made to destroy the sculptures as well. However, it stood the test of time again and again."
The projects inaugurated include the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath.
"When I talk about Bharat Jodo Andolan (unite India movement), it is not just about geographical and ideological connection, but an oath to create a new India with the legacy of our history. Ram Temple is being developed as a strong pillar of our new India," PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister lauded the Tourism department and said that it has taken several steps to improve tourism across the nation with the help of which in 2019, India had jumped to 34th spot.
"Our Tourism department is developing tourist circuits based on 15 different themes under the Swadesh Darshan programme. These circuits will help the development of tourism and employment opportunities across regions. We have taken several steps to improve tourism across the nation. India was placed 65th on Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index. Till 2019, it has jumped to 34th spot."
"India has opened up 120 mountain peaks for trekking. To ensure a hassle-free experience to tourists, programmes have been started to train guides. This has also generated a huge number of employment opportunities," he said.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shree Parvati Temple during the event.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP's veteran leader LK Advani were also present at the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU