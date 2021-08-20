Destructive forces spreading terror can't suppress humanity for long: PM

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Parvati temple in Somnath
Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas basic mantra of BJP: PM Modi
PM Modi to unveil multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath today
PM to virtually inaugurate projects of Somnath temple in Gujarat on Aug 20
Govt focus to make small farmers pride of India, says PM Modi
-
Taking a swipe at terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the 'destructive forces' who think of building an empire by spreading terror may dominate for some time but their existence is temporary.
Speaking at the inaugural event of various projects in Somnath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Somnath Temple has been destroyed several times over the centuries. And attempts have been made to destroy the sculptures as well. However, it won the test of time; it stood back up repeatedly."
"The destructive forces and the people who think of building an empire by spreading terror may dominate for some time but their existence is not permanent. It cannot suppress humanity for a long time," PM Modi said.
"We must learn from the past and make our future better and build a new India. For us, the core of history and faith is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," PM Modi reiterated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat's Somnath Temple through video conferencing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP's veteran leader LK Advani were also present at the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU