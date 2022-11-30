JUST IN
Business Standard

Amazon Web Services launches 'SimSpace Weaver' computer service

The new service allows users to connect external clients to their simulations so that they can interact and view the simulations with multiple users in real-time

Topics
Amazon | Amazon Web Services | Cloud services

IANS  |  San Francisco 

amazon web service, aws
AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of Amazon, has launched a new computer service 'SimSpace Weaver', to scale up and perform real-time spatial simulations in the cloud.

With the AWS SimSpace Weaver the compute and memory of the hardware are no longer a limitation for simulation developers, Amazon said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The service is available in the US East (Ohio), US East (Northern Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia-Pacific (Singapore), Asia-Pacific (Sydney), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Frankfurt), and Europe (Stockholm) AWS Regions.

Organisations use simulations to evaluate scenarios that would be difficult, risky or expensive to test in reality. For instance, city managers must test the response systems before a natural disaster strikes their town.

Users can run simulations at scale across numerous Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances using SimSpace Weaver. It allows for the simulation of over a million independent and dynamic entities.

"Use SimSpace Weaver when you need to increase the scale or complexity of your simulations. SimSpace Weaver is great at simulating crowds," Amazon said.

The new service allows users to connect external clients to their simulations so that they can interact and view the simulations with multiple users in real-time.

Additionally, it provides a scheduler feature. The distributed partitions are all kept in sync by the scheduler at a set simulation tick rate (10, 15, or 30 Hz), Amaking the simulation behave as if it was run on one machine.

"You can get started with SimSpace Weaver from the AWS Management Console or the AWS Command-Line Interface (AWS CLI)," the company said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 13:55 IST

