Business Standard

After Diwali, Chhath, Northern Railways rolls back platform ticket hike

Tickets are now cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction

Topics
Indian Railways | platform tickets | Diwali festival

ANI  General News 

Indian Railways

Northern Railways on Thursday rolled back the platform ticket prices that were increased to Rs 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja.

The platform tickets will now be available for Rs 10 as before.

Tickets have become cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction.

"The rates of platform tickets in a total of 14 Railway Stations have been reduced to Rs 10. The prices were increased to Rs 50 because of Diwali and Chhath Puja, which has now been reduced," said Rekha Sharma, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Northern Railways.

"Tickets became cheaper at Lucknow, Varanasi, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Junction, Akbarpur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Sultanpur Junction, Rae Bareli, Janghai, Bhadohi, Pratapgarh and Unnao Junction," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, to control overcrowding, Southern Railways had also increased the price of platform tickets at several stations including Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Southern Railways had hiked the platform ticket prices at eight major railway stations in Chennai and the suburbs. The ticket price was increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20 on October 1 and will remain effective till January 31, 2023.

The railway stations for which platform ticket rates were increased include, Dr MGR Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, and Katpadi stations. The ticket prices were also increased for stations like Chengalpattu, Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi.

Besides these stations, the prices of platform tickets were also increased at Vijayawada station in Andhra Pradesh.

Central Railway has also increased the platform ticket price at many railway stations across Mumbai.

In an official release, Central Railway had said that this step was undertaken to tackle the problem of overcrowding at stations during the Dussehra festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 08:33 IST


