After Kejriwal's 24-hr power supply claim, BJP leader holds 'reality check'

A day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed 24-hour power supply in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday went on a "reality check" at electricals shops after which he accused the Delhi chief minister of lying in his rally in Kerala.
Just to lure the voters in Kerala, Kejriwal "lied" about 24-hour power supply in Delhi, Tiwari said after visiting nearly half a dozen shops selling inverters in his North East Delhi constituency.
"I met some shop owners in Bhajanpura, Ghonda and other areas in North East Delhi. They reported good sale of inverters due to power cut," Tiwari said.
Instead of handling the "dilapidated" condition of water and power supply in Delhi, Kejriwal is offering "false" promises to the people of other states where polls are to be held, he alleged.
Speaking at a political rally in Kerala on Sunday, Kejriwal had accused the earlier parties that ruled Delhi of corruption and added that the AAP saved money after coming to power and spent it on free electricity.
Earlier, governments would squander money by inflating a 100 crore project to a 1,000 crore project. After the Aam Aadmi Party's honest government came to power in Delhi, "we started saving money in each and every single project. And with the money we saved, we started giving free electricity to Delhi residents 24 hours a day," he had said.
Kejriwal had also claimed that in the AAP regime, Delhi got rid of night-long power cuts, voltage fluctuations and higher electricity bills.
"In five years, the AAP government has completely transformed power supply situation to the point that inverter and generator shops are shut in Delhi now," he had said while promising free electricity supply to the people of Kerala.
