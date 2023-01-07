JUST IN
Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks
PM GatiShakti maps data layers related to social sector infrastructure
Joshimath: No development required at cost of human life, says plea in SC
G20 Summit: Chair of Women-20 India Purecha calls on J-K LG Manoj Sinha
Greater Noida housing society lives in terror with leopard on the loose
Delhi air quality remains at 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for extreme cold
CBI arrests Chennai Income Tax officer, CA in Rs 2,25,000 bribery case
Mandaviya urges Odisha govt to implement Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme
NIA submits charge sheet to special court in October clashes in Kolkata
Maha govt on ventilator support, won't last till February: Sanjay Raut
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Anil Vij escapes unhurt as car meets with accident, second time in 3 weeks
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

After terror attacks, public outreach programme started in JK's Rajouri

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said senior Army and police officers are part of the outreach programme to address the concerns of the civilian population

Topics
terror attacks | Jammu and Kashmir | Jammu and Kashmir government

Press Trust of India  |  Rajouri/Jammu 

Army personnel in Rajouri sector. Photo: ANI
Army personnel in Rajouri sector. (File Photo)

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday started a public outreach programme to instill a sense of security among the people in the wake of the recent terror strike that left six civilians dead.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal said senior Army and police officers are part of the outreach programme to address the concerns of the civilian population.

Terrorists had targeted Dhangri village in Rajouri town, killing six people and injuring many more. While four people were killed in terrorist firing on the houses belonging to a particular community on January 1, two cousins were killed in a blast caused by an IED that was planted by the terrorists and detonated the next morning.

"A major public outreach exercise was started with two meetings at Kotranka and Potha town in view of the recent terror attack, which caused a serious concern among the people," Kundal said.

Kotranka is a remote subdivision of Rajouri district and remained highly infested with terrorism over two decades ago, while Potha is a village adjacent to Dhangri.

"To address the concern among the civil population, the government has started this Confidence Building Measure (CBM) exercise. More meetings are planned in different areas of the district in coming days," the deputy commissioner said.

Kundal, who attended the public outreach programme along with senior army and police officers, said "We are holding direct talks with people and listening to their grievancesWe assure them of foolproof security arrangements."

He said the senior security officers assured the people that all those involved in anti-national and anti-social activities will be taken to task.

Kundal said people from all walks of life including leaders of different political leaders attended the first two meetings and presented a united look of society which is pivotal in all aspects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on terror attacks

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 22:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU