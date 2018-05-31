JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Transparency's our forte, Mallya & Nirav are UPA legacy: IT Minister Prasad
Business Standard

After UCL hat-trick, Zinedine Zidane exits Real Madrid, Twitter in shock

These players need a different discourse, a different methodology, says Zidane

BS Web Team & ANI 

Zinedine Zidane. (Photo: Twitter)
Zinedine Zidane. (Photo: Twitter)

In a shocking move, Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as the head coach of Real Madrid, less than a week after guiding the club to their third successive Champions League title.

Announcing the news, the French manager said that it is a right team to leave, adding that the players now need a "different methodology".

"It's time to go. These players need a different discourse, a different methodology," goal.com quoted Zidane, as saying.

Zidane, however, clarified that it was entirely his decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu club and that no one pushed him out of the door.

"It's my decision. For many people, this will not make sense, but it does for me.

It's time for a change," he said.

The 45-year-old's announcement comes just five days after Real Madrid clinched a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the high-octane Champions League final clash at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

Speaking on the issue "I think it would be difficult to keep winning if I stayed". The victory in the final saw Zidane equal Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti's record of being the only coaches to have lifted the European Cup thrice. Here are some of the twitter mentions and reactions:
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 19:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements