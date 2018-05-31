After UCL hat-trick, Zinedine Zidane exits Real Madrid, Twitter in shock

In a shocking move, has stepped down as the head coach of Real Madrid, less than a week after guiding the club to their third successive Champions League title.

Announcing the news, the French manager said that it is a right team to leave, adding that the players now need a "different methodology".

"It's time to go. These players need a different discourse, a different methodology," goal.com quoted Zidane, as saying.

Zidane, however, clarified that it was entirely his decision to leave the and that no one pushed him out of the door.

"It's my decision. For many people, this will not make sense, but it does for me.

It's time for a change," he said.

The 45-year-old's announcement comes just five days after clinched a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the high-octane Champions League final clash at the Complex.

Speaking on the issue "I think it would be difficult to keep winning if I stayed". The victory in the final saw equal Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti's record of being the only coaches to have lifted the European Cup thrice. Here are some of the twitter mentions and reactions:

As a player and coach you decided to say goodbye at the top. Thank you for two and a half incredible years. Your legacy will never be erased, one of the most successful chapters in the history of our beloved @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/dO6bw74aA3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 31, 2018

Florentino Pérez: "He knows I loved him more than any other player or coach." Was your favourite-ever @realmadrid boss? pic.twitter.com/ZRvkVZMpSQ — (@ChampionsLeague) May 31, 2018

fans when they see has resigned and Arsene Wenger to is now trending... pic.twitter.com/KUNkgok6rg — DaddyMo PhD CEng (@officialdaddymo) May 31, 2018

Zidane going to the Indian Super League to beat Materazzi — reverse_ball (@reverse_ball) May 31, 2018

Zinedine Zidane’s managerial career is bigger than Tottenham Hotspur’s history. Pass on the message. — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) May 31, 2018