Agra man who returned from China tests positive for Covid-19: CMO

A 40-year-old man, who returned from two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has been isolated at his home here, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said on Sunday.

His samples will be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing, he said.

"The man has been isolated at his home and teams of the health department have been asked to conduct tests of his family members and those who came in contact with him," Srivastava added.

The man returned to from via Delhi on December 23 following which he was tested at a private lab. The report came out positive for Covid, he added.

This the first Covid positive case in the district detected after November 25, officials said.

Amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries, including China, the Centre has ramped up its anti-coronavirus measures.

The Centre had said RT-PCR test would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and asked states to conduct a mock drill on December 27 to ensure readiness of health facilities including medical oxygen generation plants.

Meanwhile, the health department in began screening and collecting samples of foreign tourists at Taj Mahal, Fort and Akbar's Tomb here.

Besides, samples are also being collected at the Agra airport, railway station and Inter Bus Terminal (ISBT), officials said.

"Sample collection at Sarojani Naidu Medical College, District Hospital and Primary and Community Health Centres in rural Agra have been initiated with priority. Those who have symptoms of cold, cough and fever can visit the health centres to undergo Covid test," CMO added.

Srivastava added, "Residents are being asked to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places. They have been advised to use hand sanitiser and follow Covid guidelines to avoid the infection. Besides, residents are advised to get their precaution dose of COVID-19."



People can contact on the health department's helpline numbers 0562-2600412, 9458569043 regarding any queries on the disease, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)