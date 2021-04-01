Agri Bills: Farmers to march towards Parliament in May, says AIKS leader

-
ALSO READ
Farmers prepared for a long haul, will relent only when demands met: Tikait
Farmers' protest LIVE: 'Rail Roko' across India on Feb 18, says agri union
LIVE: Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait, Patkar among 37 leaders named in FIR
LIVE: Three-hour-long 'chakka jaam' on Feb 6, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
LIVE: Will march on foot towards Parliament on Feb 1, say farmer leaders
-
Lakhs of farmers, protesting against the three farm laws passed by the union government last year, will march towards the Parliament on foot sometime in the middle of the month of May, said All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah on Thursday.
Mollah told ANI that the march is being organised because "the government is not listening to the voices of the farmers".
"Modi Government and Parliament are not listening to the farmers then it is our right to go in front of Parliament and raise our demand and we will decide sometime between the middle in the month of May. Thousands of farmers will come to the border first, then march to Delhi on foot," he said.
The AIKS General Secretary said that the farmers' march will be peaceful and they will head for the Parliament to express their "grief and pain before countrymen". He added that the exact date of the march has not been decided yet.
"We have decided to organise the program because the movement of farmers has become longer than four months. When the movement has become longer, the protests have to be organised continuously and therefore we have announced that we will encircle Food Corporation of India's offices on April 5 because the government is planning to abolish the public distribution system," said Mollah.
He said his organisation will "siege Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) outer ring road for 24 hours" on April 10, and will organise nationwide protests on Baisakhi and May day to raise their demands.
Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Republic day.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting on three borders of Delhi -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- since November last year demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws enacted last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU