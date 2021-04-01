Agri Bills: Farmers to march towards Parliament in May, says AIKS leader

Lakhs of farmers, protesting against the three farm laws passed by the union government last year, will march towards the on foot sometime in the middle of the month of May, said All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah on Thursday.

Mollah told ANI that the march is being organised because "the government is not listening to the voices of the farmers".

"Modi Government and are not listening to the then it is our right to go in front of and raise our demand and we will decide sometime between the middle in the month of May. Thousands of will come to the border first, then march to Delhi on foot," he said.

The AIKS General Secretary said that the farmers' march will be peaceful and they will head for the Parliament to express their "grief and pain before countrymen". He added that the exact date of the march has not been decided yet.

"We have decided to organise the program because the movement of has become longer than four months. When the movement has become longer, the protests have to be organised continuously and therefore we have announced that we will encircle Food Corporation of India's offices on April 5 because the government is planning to abolish the public distribution system," said Mollah.

He said his organisation will "siege Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) outer ring road for 24 hours" on April 10, and will organise nationwide protests on Baisakhi and May day to raise their demands.

Protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on Republic day.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting on three borders of Delhi -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- since November last year demanding repeal of the three contentious farm laws enacted last year.

