AIIMS Rajkot will boost health infrastructure in Gujarat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), through video conference on Thursday.

" will boost health infrastructure, medical education and provide employment opportunities in Gujarat," said PM Modi.

He said about five thousand direct jobs and many indirect jobs would be created. Lauding the efforts of Gujarat in fighting COVID, the Prime Minister said Gujarat has shown the path in fighting COVID.

The Prime Minister credited the robust medical infrastructure in Gujarat, for the state's better handling of Corona challenge. He said two decades of relentless effort, dedication and resolve are behind this success of Gujarat in the medical sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister remembered the efforts of the millions of doctors, health workers, scavengers and other frontline corona warriors who have constantly put their lives at stake to protect humanity. He lauded the efforts of the scientists and all those who provided food to the poor in this difficult period with full dedication.

The Prime Minister remarked that this year showed that when India unites, it can effectively cope up with the most difficult crisis.

"India is in a much better position as a result of the effective steps and India's record of saving victims of corona has been much better than other countries. In India, every necessary preparation for the vaccine is going on. Efforts are in the final stages for making the vaccine made in India, rapidly reaching every nook and corner," said PM Modi.

He said India's preparation is in full swing, to run the world's largest immunization campaign. He called to move forward together to make vaccination successful just the way last year we tried to prevent infection.

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Governor Gujarat Acharaya Devvrat, Chief Minister Gujarat, Vijay Rupani were present on the occasion, according to Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The new in covers 201 acres of land and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crores.

As per an official statement, it is expected to be completed by mid of 2022. The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats.

