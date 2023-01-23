JUST IN
74-year-old official 'History of INA' remains shrouded in mystery: TMC MP
Air Force to hold outreach programme for youths on January 24 in Gorakhpur
Top headlines: Non-BFSI cos lag in Q3, El Nino & India's climate crisis
South Korea's cumulative Covid cases top 30 million; death toll at 33,235
Delhi Police release traffic advisory on Republic Day rehearsal parade
2/3rd of Ladakh glaciers endangered: Sonam Wangchuk urges PM for action
Shah arrives in Port Blair to participate in Subhas Chandra Bose jayanti
PM to name 21 unnamed islands in Andaman-Nicobar, pay tribute to Bose today
Law minister Rijiju slams controversial BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
Delhi murder: Police prepares 3,000-page chargesheet, list of 100 witnesses
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top headlines: Non-BFSI cos lag in Q3, El Nino & India's climate crisis
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Air Force to hold outreach programme for youths on January 24 in Gorakhpur

Students of more than 25 prominent schools and colleges of the area are being invited to the event

Topics
Indian Air Force | Gorakhpur | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

IAF to hold outreach programme for youths on Jan 24 in Gorakhpur

Air Force Station Gorakhpur will be organising a public outreach programme 'Know Your Forces' on Tuesday as part of the 74th Republic Day celebrations to showcase the might of the IAF and motivate young people to join the defence forces.

An official statement issued here said that the aim of the programme is to motivate the youth of Gorakhpur and surrounding areas and familiarise them with the Indian Armed Forces in general and Indian Air Force in particular.

Students of more than 25 prominent schools and colleges of the area are being invited to the event.

The event will include a static and an aerial display of fighter aircraft, helicopters, and other IAF assets and slithering operation by Special Forces. A slithering operation is an exercise in which troops are dropped from a chopper using a rope at a location where the helicopter cannot land.

The visitors will also be briefed about the role and various career opportunities in the Indian Air Force, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Air Force

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 10:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU