J&K Lt Guv launches QR code-based labels of 13 GI, non-GI registered crafts

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday launched QR code-based labels of 13 GI and non-GI registered crafts here, terming the move as a landmark in preserving and promoting priceless artistic and cultural heritage of the Union Territory.

Congratulating the artisan community, handicraft department and other stakeholders, the Lt Governor said the QR code labels will help to authenticate the origin and quality of the crafts, improve the quality assurance in both and international markets and benefit craftsmen, traders and exporters.

"This is an important landmark in preserving and promoting priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UT. QR code-based mechanism would help in ensuring product quality, genuineness and boost global demand for J&K handmade products," the Lt Governor said at a function at Raj Bhavan here.

A GI (geographical indication) tag is officially assigned to certain products or crafts that are linked to a particular region to authenticate the origin and quality of such products or innovations.

Highlighting the need to make necessary interventions for brand positioning, Sinha said GI tag, QR code-based label and packaging would make the handicraft sector more productive, financially attractive and contribute to the growth of the handicraft industry and earnings of artisans.

The Lt Governor also shared the vision of the government and the ongoing endeavours to promote local products for greater economic benefits to the artisan and the weaver communities of J&K.

The administration has taken some important steps to boost handloom and handicraft sector through integrated development and export promotion, he said, adding, "we are committed to provide all possible support for the development of this important sector."



The Lt Governor directed the handicrafts department for product diversification, brand promotion and marketing strategy to connect buyers and artisans.

He also emphasised on regular consultation of stakeholders, holding regular buyer-seller meets and promotion of self-help groups and artisans at various platforms.

The souvenirs of G20 featuring local crafts were also presented to the Lt Governor on the occasion, an official spokesman said.

He said the products for which the QR code-based labels were launched included Kashmir pashmina, Kashmir sozni, kani shawl, paper machie, khatamband, Kashmir walnut wood carving (GI-registered crafts), and namdah, crewel, chain-stitch, silverware, filigree, copperware and willow wicker (non-GI crafts).

The spokesman said J&K has become the first region in the country to issue QR (Quick Response) based labels for all its crafts. The process of getting GI registration for 10 other crafts is under process.

