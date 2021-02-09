Glacier breaks off: Photos of search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand

Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel

The glacial burst, which triggered a flood on the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, has caused an estimated damage of Rs 1,500 crore to government infrastructure, according to Union Power Minister R K Singh.

Mud and debris brought by the river in the Tapovan Tunnel

ITBP personnel with earthmovers clearing the debris during the search and rescue operation

State Disaster Response Fund on Monday said that 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing.

NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and Army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation

Mud and debris brought by Dhauliganga river after the glaciar burst in Chamoli on Monday

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Sniffer dogs participate along with Army personnel

CM being briefed through maps about the ground situation

About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we're trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered 2 more bodies, total death count 28 so far, said CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel

All concerned agencies of Centre and State are monitoring the situation. said Union Home Minister on avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, in Rajya Sabha

ITBP personnel rescuing people near the Tapovan dam

The state government has released Rs 20 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation

NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and Army personnel while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the Glaciar burst in Chamoli