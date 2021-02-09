JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

IEA says India's solar energy output to match coal-fired power by 2040
Business Standard

Glacier breaks off: Photos of search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand

State Disaster Response Fund on Monday said that 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand

Topics
Uttarakhand flood | Uttarakhand

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel

Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel
1 / 10
 

The glacial burst, which triggered a flood on the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, has caused an estimated damage of Rs 1,500 crore to government infrastructure, according to Union Power Minister R K Singh.

Mud and debris brought by the river in the Tapovan Tunnel

Mud and debris brought by the river in the Tapovan Tunnel
2 / 10
 

 

ITBP personnel with earthmovers clearing the debris during the search and rescue operation

ITBP personnel with earthmovers clearing the debris during the search and rescue operation
3 / 10
 

State Disaster Response Fund on Monday said that 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing.

NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and Army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation

NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and Army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation
4 / 10
 

 

Mud and debris brought by Dhauliganga river after the glaciar burst in Chamoli on Monday

Mud and debris brought by Dhauliganga river after the glaciar burst in Chamoli on Monday
5 / 10
 

A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

Sniffer dogs participate along with Army personnel

Sniffer dogs participate along with Army personnel
6 / 10
 

 

CM being briefed through maps about the ground situation

CM being briefed through maps about the ground situation
7 / 10
 

About 35 people are stuck inside the tunnel, we're trying to drill and make way via rope to reach them. We have recovered 2 more bodies, total death count 28 so far, said Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel

Search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel
8 / 10
 

All concerned agencies of Centre and State are monitoring the situation. said Union Home Minister on avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, in Rajya Sabha

ITBP personnel rescuing people near the Tapovan dam

ITBP personnel rescuing people near the Tapovan dam
9 / 10
 

The state government has released Rs 20 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue operation

NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and Army personnel while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the Glaciar burst in Chamoli

NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and Army personnel while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the Glaciar burst in Chamoli
10 / 10
 

 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, February 09 2021. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.