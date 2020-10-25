Air quality turns 'severe' in Delhi as people face breathing problems

The air in the capital on Sunday further deteriorated with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. The Index (AQI) stood at 422 in Bawana, 423 in Mundka and 416 in Jahangirpuri, all three in 'severe' category as per the Control Committee (DPCC) data.

The capital witnessed a thin layer of smog this morning.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Amid the rise in pollution levels, people are having problems with breathing and some children have started facing throat problems due to contaminated air.

Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

