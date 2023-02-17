JUST IN
Bengaluru aerospace ecosystem gives wings to startups to fly high
Airbus signs MoU with IISc to expand aerospace education, research

An MoU was signed in the presence of institute representatives and senior Airbus management at Aero India 2023, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held here

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Airbus A320neo
Airbus

Airbus has tied up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru to expand access to aerospace education and research in the country, an official said on Friday.

An MoU was signed in the presence of institute representatives and senior Airbus management at Aero India 2023, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held here.

The partnership will help foster relevant skills and develop a leading pipeline of talented workforce that will power the future of the aerospace sector in India.

Under this agreement, both Airbus and IISc will collaborate to develop curriculum, training, modules and promote research and innovation on topics such as sustainability, engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and big data, that are relevant to the aerospace sector.

It will also give students an opportunity to engage with Airbus experts who will mentor them on their research projects and help them apply their learnings to address future challenges of the aerospace sector.

"The Indian aerospace sector is on a growth trajectory. This is further broadening the scope for talented professionals in the country who have the right skills to meet future needs. The partnership with IISc will foster potential synergies in the aeronautical sector that will help develop the next generation of aerospace professionals in the country," said Suraj Chettri, Director, Human Resources, Airbus India and South Asia.

Both entities will develop online training programmes for students that are in line with Airbus' current and future needs. This will entail matching IISc capabilities with Airbus' traditional competencies to meet new emerging priorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 17:28 IST

