Airbus signs MoU with IISc to expand aerospace education, research

has tied up with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru to expand access to education and research in the country, an official said on Friday.

An MoU was signed in the presence of institute representatives and senior management at Aero India 2023, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held here.

The partnership will help foster relevant skills and develop a leading pipeline of talented workforce that will power the future of the sector in India.

Under this agreement, both and will collaborate to develop curriculum, training, modules and promote research and innovation on topics such as sustainability, engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and big data, that are relevant to the sector.

It will also give students an opportunity to engage with Airbus experts who will mentor them on their research projects and help them apply their learnings to address future challenges of the aerospace sector.

"The Indian aerospace sector is on a growth trajectory. This is further broadening the scope for talented professionals in the country who have the right skills to meet future needs. The partnership with will foster potential synergies in the aeronautical sector that will help develop the next generation of aerospace professionals in the country," said Suraj Chettri, Director, Human Resources, Airbus India and South Asia.

Both entities will develop online training programmes for students that are in line with Airbus' current and future needs. This will entail matching capabilities with Airbus' traditional competencies to meet new emerging priorities.

