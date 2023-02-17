JUST IN
Disney+Hotstar app, website down during India-Australia test match

Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Disney+Hotstar services

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Disney Hotstar
Disney Hotstar

Video streaming platform Disney+Hotstar went down during the India-Australia test match in some parts of India on Friday as users reported facing several issues.

As of now, 58 per cent of users reported that they were facing issues with the app, 24 per cent mentioned issues with the website, and 18 per cent reported issues with video streaming, according to Downdetector.

However, Disney+Hotstar has responded to the outage by stating that the service is experiencing unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web.

"We are seeing some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. Our team is working on this to ensure this resolved asap. We regret the inconvenience caused," Disney+HS_helps tweeted.

Downdetector has reported more than 500 instances of the outage.

Users across the country went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Disney+Hotstar services.

"Dear @DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps This is very disappointment for me... I was enjoying India vs Australia Test match but suddenly your platform stopped now it's showing, something went wrong, please try again... Very bad," a user tweeted.

The cities which are facing the outage are Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chennai, among others, as per Downdetector.

--IANS

shs/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 16:49 IST

