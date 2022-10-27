JUST IN
TRAI's concerns over draft telecom Bill provisions duly addressed: Report
Congress demands white paper from Modi govt on 'plight of Kashmiri Pandits'
Manufacturing facility for production of Airbus C295 to come up in Vadodara
Pak committed atrocities against people in PoK, says Rajnath Singh
Sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham closed for winter season from today
Mamata not to attend state home ministers' meeting convened by Centre
Coronavirus updates: Active Covid-19 cases in country dip to 20,821
Latest LIVE: Two-day 'Chintan Shivir' of state home ministers in Haryana
Two new Indian beaches from Lakshadweep receive 'Blue Flag' certification
'Lakshmi-Ganesh on rupee': Can Centre change the look of Indian banknotes?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
TRAI's concerns over draft telecom Bill provisions duly addressed: Report
Delhi airport deploys 57 EVs as part of Green Transportation Program
Business Standard

Akasa Air plane suffers bird hit; aircraft grounded for inspection

According to the DGCA official, random damage was observed during the post landing inspection of the aircraft

Topics
Akasa Air | bird strikes | civil aviation sector

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Akasa Air
Photo: ANI

An Akasa Air plane coming from Ahmedabad to Delhi suffered bird hit on Thursday but landed safely in the national capital and the aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection.

The airline said the Boeing 737 Max aircraft landed safely and all the passengers were deboarded on arrival.

This is at least the second incident of bird hit involving an Akasa Air aircraft. On October 15, a Bangalore-bound Akasa Air plane from Mumbai returned to the city airport due to a burning smell in the cabin, which later turned out to be due to bird strike.

On Thursday, a senior official at aviation regulator DGCA said the aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP 1333 had a bird strike during climb out passing 1,900 feet.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1333 flying from Ahmedabad to Delhi on October 27 suffered a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were deboarded," the airline said in a statement.

However, the airline did not share the number of passengers.

The aircraft has been positioned (grounded) for a detailed inspection and the subsequent flight has been impacted, the statement said.

According to the DGCA official, random damage was observed during the post landing inspection of the aircraft.

"Our customer service team is assisting passengers and arrangements are being made to accommodate their journeys," Akasa Air said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akasa Air

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 16:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.