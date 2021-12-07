All 9 Omicron Covid variant patients in Jaipur are asymptotic: Official

-
All the nine Omicron COVID-19 variant patients in Rajasthan's Jaipur are asymptotic, said Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer, Jaipur on Monday.
Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "All nine Omicron variant patients are asymptotic. We are taking the matter seriously and are doing contact tracing and taking effective measures."
Earlier on Sunday, the state health department informed that a total of nine cases of COVID19 Omicron variant have been reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
Samples of 34 people (of the family that came from South Africa and the people they came in contact with) were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron, said the health department. The remaining 25 people tested negative.
