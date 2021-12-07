Cambodia lifts travel ban for passengers arriving from 10 African countries

-
Cambodia has lifted an entry ban for passengers arriving from 10 African countries, introduced to prevent the spread of the novel Omicron coronavirus variant, the regional online-media Khmer Times reported on Monday, referring to the Ministry of Health.
The temporary entry ban was imposed on November 29 for travelers from Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and passengers with a recent history of visiting these countries.
Passengers arriving in Cambodia from these countries must still take a rapid antigen test. In the event of a positive result, the passenger must submit a PCR test. Furthermore, all foreign travelers are subject to seven-day quarantine if fully vaccinated, and 14-day quarantine if not.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Cambodia has registered 120,183 cases of COVID-19 and 2,949 deaths. In recent months, the disease burden has been gradually decreasing with daily incidence varying from 100 to 300 cases per day, one of the lowest rates in the Southeast Asia.
