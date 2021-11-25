All Covid-19 guidelines to be followed, says Odisha Assembly Speaker

-
Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said all COVID-19 guidelines framed by the Health Department will be followed in the winter session of the Assembly beginning from December 1.
Patro said the seating arrangements of members in the House will be made as per the COVID safety norms.
The MLAs will be provided seat in the Speaker's gallery and visitor's gallery to maintain social distancing norms as earlier, he said, adding that the members unable to be present in the House physically, can attend the session via video conference at Lok Seva Bhawan.
In order to prevent spread of COVID-19, all MLAs, their PSOs and drivers, Assembly employees and media persons, who need to enter the premises, will have to undergo COVID-19 and antibody tests on November 28, 29 and 30 ahead of the session.
He said the Assembly secretariat has already held discussion with Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in this regard.
The House will be sanitised every day before the commencement of the sittings. The business hours of the session will be decided at the All Party Meeting scheduled on November 29, Patro said.
