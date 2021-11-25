JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Jewar airport will create jobs for over 100,000 people, says Scindia
Business Standard

All Covid-19 guidelines to be followed, says Odisha Assembly Speaker

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro said all Covid-19 guidelines framed by the Health Department will be followed in the winter session of the Assembly beginning from December 1

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating the Product Application and Development Centre, set up by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), via video conferencing, in Paradip.

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said all COVID-19 guidelines framed by the Health Department will be followed in the winter session of the Assembly beginning from December 1.

Patro said the seating arrangements of members in the House will be made as per the COVID safety norms.

The MLAs will be provided seat in the Speaker's gallery and visitor's gallery to maintain social distancing norms as earlier, he said, adding that the members unable to be present in the House physically, can attend the session via video conference at Lok Seva Bhawan.

In order to prevent spread of COVID-19, all MLAs, their PSOs and drivers, Assembly employees and media persons, who need to enter the premises, will have to undergo COVID-19 and antibody tests on November 28, 29 and 30 ahead of the session.

He said the Assembly secretariat has already held discussion with Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials in this regard.

The House will be sanitised every day before the commencement of the sittings. The business hours of the session will be decided at the All Party Meeting scheduled on November 29, Patro said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 25 2021. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU