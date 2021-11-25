Over 18.5 lakh inoculated in MP during mega Covid-19 vaccination drive

-
ALSO READ
Cows, their dung, urine can help strengthen economy: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Tata Power arm TP Saurya gets LoA for 330 MW solar project in MP
Consider the evidence: Moment of relief for Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Did not sleep for seven nights during oxygen crisis: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan
Let's have a race: Kamal Nath challenges MP CM Chouhan to test fitness
-
Over 18.5 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the Madhya Pradesh government's Mega-Campaign-6 on Wednesday, a health official said on Thursday.
At least 18.56 lakh people took the jab under the Mega-Campaign-6 till 8 pm, which is a record in the country, the official claimed.
With this, a total of 8,31,79,755 persons have been vaccinated in the state till date, of which 5,08,44,816 have received the first dose, while 3,23,34,937 have taken both doses of the vaccine, it was stated.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Health and Family Welfare Minister Prabhuram Choudhary have congratulated officials of the health and other departments for achieving the feat.
More than 12,000 centres were established in the state and mobile units were also deployed to administer the vaccine to eligible persons at their place of work, including at agriculture fields, forest and construction sites, the official said.
Travellers were administered doses on the road by mobile units, he added.
As per a health bulletin issued on Wednesday, 22 new cases of the COVID-19 were detected in the state, raising the tally of infections to 7,93,074, which includes 10,527 fatalities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU