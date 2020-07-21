All PPE export applications rejected as Commerce Ministry revises criteria

After all the export applications for PPE coveralls for rejected, the has issued revised procedure and criteria.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under the in a notice said that export quota for PPE coveralls for Covid-19 was fixed at 50 lakh per month as per notice dated June 29.

DGFT said all the applications between July 1-3 were examined and none of them fulfilled the criteria. 'All the applications, therefore, have been found ineligible for allocation of export quota," DGFT said.

It has now fixed revised procedure and criteria and exporters invited to send fresh online applications. Export of only 50 lakh units PPE medical coveralls for Covid-19 will be allowed every month. Exporters have been asked to apply online and no hard copy of the application is required.

For the month of July, online applications for PPE export as per revised criteria filed between July 22-24 will be considered.

From August onwards, applications filed between first to third day of each month will be considered for allocation of export quota.

The validity of the export licence will be for three month only, DGFT has specified.

