JUST IN
Myanmar's ruler open to special envoy's visit to Suu Kyi 'but not now': UN
Smoking, alcohol, high BMI main causes of global cancer deaths: Lancet
Researchers discover how impact causes a new planet to 'break up'
ICAI probing chartered accountants for role in helping Chinese loan apps
India needs 150,000 tonnes of natural rubber by 2025-26: Rubber Board chief
At least two die after planes collide in California while trying to land
North Korea dismisses Seoul's 'foolish' aid-for-disarmament offer
Deformation mechanics may be key in cancer treatment: Researchers
Green cover increased by 31.6% in Telangana, says minister Harish Rao
CBI conducts raid at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's house
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BKU comes in support of Tyagi community, seeks release of Shrikant Tyagi
Business Standard

Allahabad HC questions police on delay in registering 'crime against women'

The Allahabad High Court has questioned the delays by police in registering cases related to crime against women.

Topics
Allahabad High Court | Crime against women

IANS  |  Prayagraj 

allahabad hc
Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has questioned the delays by police in registering cases related to crime against women.

During the hearing of a PIL, the court, showing strictness, asked the state government to explain the delays.

Significantly, the grandmother of three minor grandchildren had filed a PIL, which was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice J.J. Munir.

The court told the state government that sometimes it takes over six months to register a case. The court asked why such a situation was being created in the state.

On March 14, the maternal grandmother had accused Mukesh, who was living with her daughter, of raping the minor grandchildren.

The grandmother had tried to lodge an FIR in the Ghaziabad police station, but the police did not register the FIR.

After this, on April 6 after the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission and the Chief Justice, an FIR was registered.

The police registered a case against the accused Mukesh and Rajkumari in Tila Mor of Ghaziabad under IPC 376 506, but despite the victims being minors, the POCSO Act was not invoked.

After this, the grandmother had approached the court and demanded action against the guilty policemen through public interest litigation.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Allahabad High Court

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 09:57 IST

`