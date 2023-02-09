JUST IN
Almost all 100 cities under smart cities initiative doing fairly well: Govt
AI integration may soon fundamentally alter how we search on the internet
RS Chairman rejects suspension notices on Adani row, AAP stages walkout
Bombay High Court rejects Godrej plea challenging land acquisition
Vistara announces launch of Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from Mar 26
Pak drone spotted near IB in Punjab, returns after BSF troops open fire
PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow tomorrow
SC to hear plea seeking probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue on Friday
Air pollution rises to alarming level in Guwahati, several flights diverted
Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
AI integration may soon fundamentally alter how we search on the internet
icon-arrow-left
UN eyes revival of millets as global grain uncertainty grows due to drought
Business Standard

Almost all 100 cities under smart cities initiative doing fairly well: Govt

Tharoor cited a comparison between Varanasi with Atal Nagar in Chhattisgarh, saying while most projects are complete for the former, only a few had wrapped up for the latter

Topics
smart city | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hardeep Singh Puri

The government on Thursday said almost all 100 cities selected under the smart cities initiative are progressing "fairly well" with some facing a slowdown in work due to Covid and local factors.

The Centre's assertion came in response to a question in Lok Sabha by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who asked about "discrepancies" in the implementation of the projects under the smart city programme.

Tharoor cited a comparison between Varanasi with Atal Nagar in Chhattisgarh, saying while most projects are complete for the former, only a few had wrapped up for the latter.

In response to the question during Question Hour, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said, "When you read facts and figures, you have to be careful."

Sometimes, very little work is left for a project under construction to be completed but till the completion certificate comes, it will be shown as work under progress, Puri pointed out.

"Almost all 100 cities are doing fairly well. In some due to the Covid period, there was a slowdown, or there were local factors....the state governments also has a role in this (projects)," he said.

Puri stressed that in places where local MPs and elected representatives take interest, there is a very big difference.

Responding to the claim of "uneven progress", Puri said, "Varanasi was declared a smart city in September 2016, while Atal Nagar came in round three, much later. So to compare something which is in round one to something which is in round three also requires what I call a statistical hop, step and jump which I think educated members and analysts should try and avoid indulging in."

Hundred smart cities had been selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. The ministry had launched the Smart Cities Mission on June 25, 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on smart city

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU