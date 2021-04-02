Ambani security scare: National Investigation Agency questions club owner

-
The National Investigation Agency which is probing the case related to a bomb scare near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here on Friday recorded the statement of the owner of a club, said an official.
The agency had conducted searches at the 'social club' located inside a hotel in south Mumbai on Friday.
The NIA is probing alleged links of its owner with cricket bookie Naresh Gor and suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde, the official said.
The club owner was seen arriving at the NIA office around 11 am and left around 4.50 pm.
Gor and Shinde, alleged associates of suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, have been arrested in the businessman Mansukh Hiran murder case.
Waze's former colleagues in the Mumbai crime branch assistant inspectors Riyazuddin Kazi and Prakash Howal also appeared before the NIA. Both have been questioned multiple times.
The NIA, which is probing the recovery of an explosives-laden Scorpio near Ambani's residence here on February 25 and the murder of Hiran who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession, has already arrested Waze.
