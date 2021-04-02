IndiGo introduces door-to-door baggage transfer service

-
ALSO READ
Outlook for airlines deteriorating in 202: Global Industry body
United Airlines orders 25 more Boeing 737 MAX jets: Report
Five domestic airlines to resume operations from Mumbai airport T1 on Wed
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of Covid-19 pandemic
Vistara commences non-stop flights on Delhi-Frankfurt route
-
Airline major IndiGo on Friday said that it has partnered with on-demand platform CarterPorter to provide door-to-door baggage delivery service.
The airline has commenced the service from April 1, in New Delhi and Hyderabad and will subsequently launch it in Mumbai and Bengaluru for delivery to and from home and airport.
The airline said the facility will enable passengers to travel "worry-free" as CarterPorter will transfer their baggage contactless from one destination to another with added assistance inside the terminal.
According to the airline, the service starts at a nominal rate of Rs 630 for one way.
"The service will bring relief to customers who may want to travel with additional baggage from home to airport or would like to go for a meeting directly from airport without carrying bags," said Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo.
"Our partnership with CarterPorter will ensure that our customers have a seamless experience as their baggage gets transferred door-to-door while they fly onboard our lean, clean flying machine".
The '6EBagPort' service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival.
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU