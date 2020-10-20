Bihar's Covid-19 death toll breaches 1,000-mark; recovery rate touches 94%

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
-
Bihar's COVID-19 death toll
crossed the 1,000-mark on Monday as seven more patients succumbed to the disease, while 912 fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 2,05,123, a health bulletin said.
As many as 1,195 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 94.47 per cent, it said.
The fresh fatalities -- one each in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Jamui, Nalanda, Purnea and Samastipur districts - took the death toll to 1,003, the bulletin said.
Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 253, followed by Muzaffarpur (48), Purnea (41), Aurangabad (38), Madhepura (36), Saharsa (33), it said.
Patna has so far reported 32,864 coronavirus cases, of which 2,510 are active, and 246 deaths, the bulletin said.
It took Bihar four months and three weeks to register 500 coronavirus fatalities since the state reported its first death due to the infection on March 22. The death toll, however, doubled in a little more than two months, it said.
The state now has 10,331 active cases, while 1,93,789 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.
Bihar has so far tested over 92.48 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,13,725 in the last 24 hours, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU