Bihar's Covid-19 death toll breaches 1,000-mark; recovery rate touches 94%

Bihar's COVID-19 death toll



crossed the 1,000-mark on Monday as seven more patients succumbed to the disease, while 912 fresh infections pushed the state's caseload to 2,05,123, a health bulletin said.

As many as 1,195 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the patients in the state to 94.47 per cent, it said.

The fresh fatalities -- one each in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Jamui, Nalanda, Purnea and Samastipur districts - took the death toll to 1,003, the bulletin said.

Patna district reported the highest number of new cases at 253, followed by Muzaffarpur (48), Purnea (41), Aurangabad (38), Madhepura (36), Saharsa (33), it said.

Patna has so far reported 32,864 cases, of which 2,510 are active, and 246 deaths, the bulletin said.

It took four months and three weeks to register 500 fatalities since the state reported its first death due to the infection on March 22. The death toll, however, doubled in a little more than two months, it said.

The state now has 10,331 active cases, while 1,93,789 people have recovered from the disease so far, the bulletin said.

has so far tested over 92.48 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,13,725 in the last 24 hours, it said.

