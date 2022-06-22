Amid political crisis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive

Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said.

Thackeray's antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The 61-year-old CM attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of a political crisis in the Thackeray-led government, told reporters that he was supposed to meet the CM, but cannot do so now since the latter has tested positive for the .

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai earlier in the day, another official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)