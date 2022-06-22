Amid political crisis, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tests Covid positive

-
ALSO READ
Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 15
Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Shivaji fort replica near Mumbai airport
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Thackeray calls cabinet meeting today
Attempts to separate Mumbai from Maha won't be allowed to succeed: Uddhav
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, an official said.
Thackeray's antigen test came out positive, the official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
The 61-year-old CM attended the weekly cabinet meeting virtually.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, who is in Mumbai in the wake of a political crisis in the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, told reporters that he was supposed to meet the CM, but cannot do so now since the latter has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also tested positive for COVID-19 and he was admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai earlier in the day, another official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU