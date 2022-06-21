Delhi's logs new 1,383 Covid cases, one death; positivity rate at 7.22%

-
Delhi on Tuesday again reported a rise in daily Covid cases, to 1,383 in the last 24 hours, against 1,060 on the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.
Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has dropped at 7.22 per cent, while the number of active cases has slightly increased to 5,595.
With 1,162 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,92,698. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen to 3,964.
With the new cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,24,532 while the death toll has reached 26,239.
The number of Covid containment zones stand at 272 in the city.
A total of 19,165 new tests -- 12,112 RT-PCR and 7,053 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,89,06,179 while 26,463 vaccines were administered - 1,829 first doses, 5,403 second doses, and 19,231 precaution doses.
The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,47,05,644, according to the health bulletin.
--IANS
avr/vd
