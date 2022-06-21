Maharashtra's daily Covid cases jump by 55% to 3,659; one fatality

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
Local train services hit on Mumbai's harbour line due to power issue
73 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, no deaths; active infections at 521
'Unfortunate': HC on mandatory vaccine for Maharashtra public transport
Maharashtra logs 36,265 Covid cases; Mumbai tops 20,000-mark in record rise
-
Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 1,781 in Mumbai, and one fatality, taking the tally to 79,41,762 and the toll to 1,47,889, a health department official said.
The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55 per cent more than the 2,354 cases reported a day earlier.
Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle, that includes the country's financial capital and its surrounding metropolitan region, led with 2,952 cases, followed by 454 in Pune, 72 in Nashik, 69 in Nagpur, 28 in Akola, 27 in Aurangabad and 26 in Latur.
The addition to the tally in Mumbai Circle included 1,781 in the metropolis, which also reported the lone death for the day.
The discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours took the recovery count in Maharashtra to 77,68,958, leaving the state with 24,915 active cases, he said.
Mumbai leads with an active tally of 14,146, followed by 5,569 in neighbouring Thane, the official added.
State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86 per cent, while the positivity rate stood at 10.13 per cent.
With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7941762; fresh cases 3659; death toll 147889; recoveries 77,68,958; active cases 24915; total tests 8,16,65,314.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU