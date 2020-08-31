Amit Shah, other BJP leaders express grief over Pranab Mukherjee's death

Home Minister on Monday condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee, saying that his demise has left a huge void in the Indian polity.

"Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da's distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country," the Home Minister tweeted.

"Pranab Da's life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to our motherland. His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.

Several other leaders, cutting across party lines, mourned the passing away of Mukherjee.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Deeply anguished by the demise of former president of India, Shri ji. He was widely respected by the people across all sections of society. His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India's history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence."

He added that epitomised simplicity, honesty and strength of character. He served our country with diligence and dedication. His contribution to public life was invaluable. My deepest condolences to his bereaved family.

Expressing grief, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. His death is a great loss for the country. Pranab da was a rich and good friend of the great personality."

He always gave priority to the country, rising above party politics. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family members. God bless his departed soul, he added in his tweet.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda wrote, "Saddened by the demise of former President and statesman Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served the Country in many roles with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the parties for his intellect and perseverance. My condolences to his family and followers."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "I am very sad to hear the news of the demise of former President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I pray to God for the peace of the departed soul and the give strength of the family to bear this profound sorrow."

"The honorable Pranab Mukherjee, who served the country and society through politics, will serve as a guide for generations to come. His quality of spontaneous dialogue and harmony with people of opposite ideology on welfare issues sets him apart from other leaders," he added.

Chouhan further stated, I had the privilege of meeting and discussing with the revered Pranab da several times. Whenever he met, he made suggestions for the welfare of the public. Like a great family member, he always guided me. He was always full of innovative ideas for the progress of the country and the progress of the people.

The huge void created by the death of the honorable Pranab Mukherjee will never be filled, he added.

"Pranab da left no stone unturned to contribute to the development of Madhya Pradesh while being the Union Finance Minister. He also had good relations with the leaders of other parties. His departure is an irreparable loss for all of us and for the country. India will always remember his patriotism and public service," CM Chouhan tweeted. Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.

