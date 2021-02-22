Amit Shah reviews Covid vaccination drive as 5 states report rise in cases

Union Home Minister on Monday reviewed the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country.

The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah holds review meeting on progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive," a spokesperson tweeted.

There have been reports of sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh recently.

